Special weather statement warns of freezing rain for Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas

News, Weather April 20th, 2026

Environment Canada is warning a prolonged period of winter weather is possible for the Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas.

Potential freezing rain duration: 6 to 18 hours.

Potential freezing rain amount: 10 to 20 mm or more.

Potential snowfall: Possibly exceeding 10 cm.

Time span: Tuesday evening until Wednesday evening or potentially Thursday evening.

Remarks: Showers will transition to freezing rain or rain on Tuesday afternoon as temperatures drop through the day and into the evening hours. Freezing rain or rain is expected to continue through Tuesday night and through most of Wednesday. There is a possibility that some areas may change to accumulating snowfall. There is also a possibility precipitation could continue through Wednesday night and part of Thursday. The uncertainty associated with this system is currently very high and the public should expect some of the above details to change over the next few days. Consider adjusting travel plans to avoid the most adverse conditions. Check transit, ferry, or flight statuses well in advance, as delays or disruptions could occur.

In effect for:

St. John’s and vicinity