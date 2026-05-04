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Sunny skies and warm temperatures ahead for parts of the province

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather

ST. JOHN’S/BONAVISTA

Today: Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 60 gusting to 90 this afternoon. Temperature steady near 6. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind southwest 60 km/h gusting to 90 diminishing to 40 gusting to 60 overnight. Low plus 3.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 14. UV index 5 or moderate.

SOUTH COAST

Today: Showers except flurries over the higher terrain along the Burgeo Highway. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Rainfall amount 5 mm except snowfall amount 5 cm over the higher terrain along the Burgeo Highway. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 50 gusting to 80 near noon. Temperature steady near plus 3 except temperature falling to zero over the higher terrain along the Burgeo Highway. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: A few showers ending this evening then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. A few flurries over the higher terrain along the Burgeo Highway early this evening. Wind southwest 50 km/h gusting to 80. Temperature steady near plus 3 except near zero over the higher terrain along the Burgeo Highway.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 9. UV index 5 or moderate.

CENTRAL

Today: Rain or drizzle ending early this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. A few showers beginning this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Local amount 2 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming south 40 gusting to 60 this morning. High 8 with temperature falling to plus 5 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight: A few showers ending late this evening then clearing. Local amount 2 mm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low plus 3.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny in the afternoon. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 14. UV index 5 or moderate.

WEST COAST

Today: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning near noon. Flurries inland and over higher terrain this afternoon. Local amount 2 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 except gusting to 70 along parts of the coast early this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. Temperature falling to plus 3 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Rain showers or flurries. Rainfall amount 5 to 10 mm except snowfall amount 5 cm over higher terrain. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 except gusting to 70 along parts of the coast. Low plus 1 with temperature rising to plus 3 by morning.

Tomorrow: Clearing in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 except gusting to 70 along parts of the coast in the morning. High 15. UV index 5 or moderate.

NORTHERN PENINSULA

Today: Rain ending near noon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers. Risk of freezing rain early this morning. Fog patches. Rainfall amount 2 to 4 mm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming east 40 gusting to 60 this morning then southeast 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight: Rain showers or flurries. Fog patches dissipating this evening. Rainfall amount 2 mm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 after midnight. Low plus 1.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 6 except 10 south of Hare Bay. UV index 6 or high.

HAPPY VALLEY/GOOSE BAY

Today: Rain except snow over higher terrain. Rainfall amount 10 to 20 mm except snowfall amount 10 cm over higher terrain. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Temperature falling to plus 2 this morning then steady. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Rain showers or flurries. Rainfall amount 2 mm. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Temperature steady near plus 2.

Tomorrow: Rain showers or flurries ending in the afternoon then cloudy. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 11. UV index 3 or moderate.

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