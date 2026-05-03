Weather forecast: Sunday, May 3

News, Weather May 3rd, 2026

Cloud and patchy drizzle linger across parts of Newfoundland today, with steadier rain moving in overnight. Here’s your forecast.

St. John’s / Bonavista

Today

Periods of drizzle or a few showers ending near noon, then cloudy. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Local amount 2 mm. High 9 in St. John’s and 5 in Bonavista, though inland areas may reach 10. UV index 6 or high in St. John’s and 4 or moderate in Bonavista.

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing near midnight. Fog patches redevelop this evening. Rainfall amounts 5 to 10 mm in St. John’s and around 5 mm in Bonavista. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 to 60. Low plus 3 in St. John’s and plus 2 in Bonavista.

Mon, May 4

Rain ending in the morning, then mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Fog clearing through the morning. Wind southeast 30 to 40 km/h gusting to 60, shifting southwest and increasing to 50 gusting to 70 by midday. High 7 in St. John’s and 5 in Bonavista. UV index 5 or moderate.

South Coast

Today

A mix of sun and cloud becoming cloudy near noon, with a 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle later in the afternoon. Fog patches clearing early. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7, near 12 north of Cape Ray. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Rain, heavy at times. Fog patches developing. Rainfall amounts 10 to 20 mm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50, increasing to southeast 50 gusting to 80, and up to 130 km/h in the Wreckhouse area. Low plus 3.

Mon, May 4

Showers, with flurries inland and over higher terrain. Rainfall around 5 mm, snowfall near 2 cm inland. Wind southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60, shifting southwest then west and strengthening to 60 gusting to 80. Temperature steady near plus 3. UV index 2 or low.

Central

Today

Periods of drizzle or a few showers ending near noon, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of lingering drizzle. Fog patches clearing near noon. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight

Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then steady rain developing near midnight. Fog patches redevelop. Rainfall around 5 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 5.

Mon, May 4

Rain or drizzle ending early, then mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Fog clearing in the morning. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50, shifting southwest and increasing to 50 gusting to 70. Temperature steady near 6. UV index 5 or moderate.

West Coast

Today

Mainly cloudy with fog patches dissipating this morning. High 14, but closer to 6 along the coast. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Cloudy with rain beginning this evening. Rainfall amounts 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50, higher along parts of the coast. Low plus 5.

Mon, May 4

Cloudy with showers developing near noon. Flurries inland and over higher terrain in the afternoon. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50, shifting southwest 20 gusting to 40. Temperatures falling to plus 2 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Northern Peninsula

Today

Periods of drizzle or a few showers ending this morning, then mainly cloudy. Fog patches clearing. High plus 5. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Cloudy with drizzle developing this evening, changing to rain after midnight. Fog patches redevelop. Rainfall amounts 5 to 10 mm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 1.

Mon, May 4

Rain ending in the morning, then mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Fog clearing near noon. Wind east 40 km/h gusting to 60, easing slightly midday. Temperature steady near plus 2. UV index 5 or moderate.

Happy Valley–Goose Bay

Today

Cloudy becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 13. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early, then increasing cloud. Low plus 3.

Mon, May 4

Rain developing, with snow over higher terrain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts 10 to 20 mm, snowfall near 2 cm over higher terrain. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near plus 3. UV index 1 or low.