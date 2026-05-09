Weather forecast: Saturday, May 9

News, Weather May 9th, 2026

A mix of sun and cloud settles over much of Newfoundland and Labrador today as conditions improve into Sunday.

St. John’s / Bonavista

Today

Clouds give way to a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon, with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the day for St. John’s. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High 14 in St. John’s and 11 in Bonavista. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of early evening showers before clearing overnight. Low plus 3 in St. John’s, though temperatures could dip below freezing in low-lying inland areas. Bonavista falls to plus 5, closer to plus 1 inland.

Sun, May 10

Sunny to start, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming southerly at 20 km/h later in the day. High 14 in St. John’s and 13 in Bonavista. UV index 6 or high.

Southwest Coast

Today

Sunny skies. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 easing this afternoon. High 11, reaching 15 north of Cape Ray. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

A few clouds with increasing cloudiness overnight. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low plus 3.

Sun, May 10

Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50, with stronger gusts in the Wreckhouse area. High 6, though north of Cape Ray could reach 12. UV index 4 or moderate.

Central

Today

A mix of sun and cloud develops this afternoon with a few showers possible. Local rainfall amounts around 2 mm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 easing this afternoon. High 12. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

A few showers ending near midnight, then clearing. Local rainfall amounts 2 to 4 mm. Low plus 3, though low-lying areas could fall to minus 1.

Sun, May 10

Mainly sunny with southwest winds developing near noon. High 14. UV index 5 or moderate.

West Coast

Today

Mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle around noon, then clearing this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 10, closer to plus 5 along the coast. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Clear early with increasing cloud overnight. Wind easing this evening. Low plus 2.

Sun, May 10

Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 13. UV index 4 or moderate.

Northern Peninsula

Today

A mix of sun and cloud develops this afternoon with a 40 percent chance of showers later in the day. High 8. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early this evening. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this evening. Low zero.

Sun, May 10

A mix of sun and cloud with southeast winds developing in the afternoon. High 9. UV index 5 or moderate.

Happy Valley–Goose Bay

Today

A mix of sun and cloud. High 12. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

A few clouds. Low plus 1.

Sun, May 10

Sunny to start, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.