Weather forecast: Saturday, May 9
A mix of sun and cloud settles over much of Newfoundland and Labrador today as conditions improve into Sunday.
St. John’s / Bonavista
Today
Clouds give way to a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon, with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the day for St. John’s. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High 14 in St. John’s and 11 in Bonavista. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of early evening showers before clearing overnight. Low plus 3 in St. John’s, though temperatures could dip below freezing in low-lying inland areas. Bonavista falls to plus 5, closer to plus 1 inland.
Sun, May 10
Sunny to start, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming southerly at 20 km/h later in the day. High 14 in St. John’s and 13 in Bonavista. UV index 6 or high.
Southwest Coast
Today
Sunny skies. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 easing this afternoon. High 11, reaching 15 north of Cape Ray. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight
A few clouds with increasing cloudiness overnight. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low plus 3.
Sun, May 10
Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50, with stronger gusts in the Wreckhouse area. High 6, though north of Cape Ray could reach 12. UV index 4 or moderate.
Central
Today
A mix of sun and cloud develops this afternoon with a few showers possible. Local rainfall amounts around 2 mm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 easing this afternoon. High 12. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight
A few showers ending near midnight, then clearing. Local rainfall amounts 2 to 4 mm. Low plus 3, though low-lying areas could fall to minus 1.
Sun, May 10
Mainly sunny with southwest winds developing near noon. High 14. UV index 5 or moderate.
West Coast
Today
Mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle around noon, then clearing this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 10, closer to plus 5 along the coast. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight
Clear early with increasing cloud overnight. Wind easing this evening. Low plus 2.
Sun, May 10
Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 13. UV index 4 or moderate.
Northern Peninsula
Today
A mix of sun and cloud develops this afternoon with a 40 percent chance of showers later in the day. High 8. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early this evening. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this evening. Low zero.
Sun, May 10
A mix of sun and cloud with southeast winds developing in the afternoon. High 9. UV index 5 or moderate.
Happy Valley–Goose Bay
Today
A mix of sun and cloud. High 12. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low plus 1.
Sun, May 10
Sunny to start, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.