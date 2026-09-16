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Weapons and drugs seized during traffic stop in Central

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A 31-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were arrested by Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP on Monday (September 14, 2026) after a traffic stop near Centennial Field resulted in the seizure of suspected drugs, firearms and other weapons.

It was just before 1:00 a.m. on Monday when Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP officers who were conducting patrols stopped a speeding vehicle on Cromer Avenue, near Shanawsithit Centennial Park.

Police confirmed that the 31-year-old man did not possess a valid driver’s licence and that he was operating the vehicle without valid insurance. The driver was ticketed ticketed, and his vehicle was seized and impounded. Officers also located a prohibited firearm inside of the vehicle.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on the impounded vehicle. Officers seized a firearm, two imitation firearms, ammunition, a machete, several knives, a quantity of suspected fentanyl, illicit cannabis and cash.

31-year-old Robert James Reid and 39-year-old Suzy Anthony, both of Grand Falls-Windsor, were later arrested and held in custody to appear in court. They face a number of charges under the Criminal Code.

The investigation is continuing and further charges are possible.

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