State of Emergency and evacuation alert lifted in Town of Port Hope Simpson, fire remains active

News September 6th, 2026

The State of Emergency notice, and evacuation alert have been lifted for the Town of Port Hope Simpson, and residents who had left the community are allowed to return to their homes.

The news comes after crews had been battling a wildfire in the region since Wednesday of this week.

According to the department of Forestry, Agriculture and Lands, while the threat of the wildfire is currently low, it is still an active fire. Emergency response personnel and fire equipment remain around the area so residents are asked to be mindful of this.

MHA for the area Lisa Dempster posted this message to her constituents on Facebook on Saturday evening:

Today is such a huge relief for all involved, but looking back on the past several days, I feel the wildfire itself is only part of the story—the real story is how your community and our neighbouring Communities came together.

With hot, dry weather, southwest winds and a wildfire burning dangerously close to the road, and nearby gas stations, there was real cause for concern. It was a difficult time for folks wondering what the next few hours would bring. But in the midst of that uncertainty- people stepped up.

Thank you first to Forestry for providing all the necessary resources in a timely manner to knock this stubborn fire down.

A heartfelt thank you to the Forestry staff (especially our local guys) who worked tirelessly to battle the fire and protect the community. Your dedication, expertise and long hours made a tremendous difference.

To the Port Hope Simpson Town Council — thank you for your leadership, communication and calm during an extremely challenging situation. You worked tirelessly to keep your community informed, supported and as safe as possible.

To the Port Hope Simpson Volunteer Fire Department, and the Fire Department’s from Mary’s Harbour and Charlottetown who came to assist — thank you for putting yourselves on the front lines and standing shoulder to shoulder with your neighbours. Your efforts to help did not go unnoticed.

Thanks to Transportation/JCL for ensuring the safety of the travelling public during detours, directing traffic etc

To the communities who opened their doors and offered shelter and support— thank you. This is what Labrador is all about. When one community is in trouble, we don’t stand back and watch. We show up. We help. We look after one another.