Three water bombers and two helicopters help prevent spread of Port Hope Simpson wildfire

Local News, News September 3rd, 2026

Three water bombers and two bucketing helicopters helped prevent the spread of the Port Hope Simpson wildfire on Thursday.

The wildfire is now estimated to cover approximately seven hectares, the provincial government said in its end-of-day update.

Ground crews were focused on structure protection and set up sprinklers near the Penny’s Pitstop gas station and Country Road.



The province thanked the Nunatsiavut Government for the use of their structure protection trailer. The trailer, along with 12 additional Department firefighters, will be on site tomorrow.



Tomorrow, water bombers and helicopters will continue their aerial wildfire suppression, and ground crews will work to enclose the wildfire with sprinkler hose lines.



Residents are encouraged to take precautions to protect their health due to smoke from wildfires that may cause a reduction in air quality.



The Town of Port Hope Simpson remains under an Evacuation Alert. The area of Country Road has been evacuated.