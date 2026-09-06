Grand Falls-Windsor deputy mayor Rod Bennett dies after battle with cancer

Local News, News September 6th, 2026

Rod Bennett, the deputy mayor of Grand Falls-Windsor, has died after a battle with cancer, the town posted on social media Sunday.

“Deputy Mayor Bennett was a dedicated public servant who cared deeply about Grand Falls-Windsor and the people who call our community home,” the town posted on Facebook. “He first served on Town Council from 2017 to 2021 and returned to Council following his re-election in 2025, serving as Deputy Mayor until his passing.

“Rod was also a proud member of Qalipu First Nation and served as the Nation’s Director of Operations. His commitment to community extended through both his professional life and his public service.

“To residents, colleagues and friends, Rod was known as a friendly and familiar face – always approachable, always willing to have a conversation, and genuinely passionate about making his community a better place.

“On behalf of Mayor Mike Browne, Council and staff, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Rod’s wife, Hilda; his son, Jordan; his daughter, Alison; and their families. We also extend our sympathies to Rod’s many friends, colleagues at Qalipu First Nation, and all those throughout our community who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him.

“His contributions to Grand Falls-Windsor will be remembered, and he will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, Deputy Mayor Bennett.”

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