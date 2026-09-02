Port Hope Simpson declares state of emergency, residents told to be prepared to evacuate due to wildfire

News September 2nd, 2026

Residents of Port Hope Simpson in Labrador have been warned to be ready to evacuate if needed as a fire burns just off the highway in the community.

The town clerk confirmed the information to NTV News. Police and firefighters are on the scene and a water bomber is on site. The town has since posted on Facebook that it has declared a state of emergency.

Labrador MP Philip Earle also posted online about the fire:

“A wildfire is currently burning in the Port Hope Simpson area. Residents are being advised to prepare for the possibility of evacuation and to remain alert for further instructions from local authorities,” Earle wrote. “Our thoughts are with the residents, firefighters and emergency personnel responding to this situation. Please stay safe and look after one another.”

Charlottetown and Mary’s Harbour are also providing fire fighting resources.

“The Charlottetown Volunteer Fire Department and Mary’s Harbour Volunteer Fire Department are en route to assist with the response,” the Town of Charlottetown posted.”