Video shows dangerous vehicle stunt on Kenmount Road

News September 18th, 2026

A video of a vehicle dangerously stunting in the middle of Kenmount Road on Thursday night has been widely shared on social media.

The footage appears to show the vehicle performing several donuts in the middle of the busy roadway, narrowly missing oncoming traffic as it spun across lanes. A group of dozens of people could be seen watching the incident unfold.

The video has prompted reactions online, with many people expressing concern about the potential consequences of the stunt and questioning why such behaviour was allowed to continue with a crowd gathered nearby.