Town of Gander responds to concerns over U.S. government representation at 9/11 commemoration

News September 4th, 2026

Town of Gander officials are weighing in on the controversy surrounding United States Ambassador to Canada is Pete Hoekstra’s upcoming visit to the province, for the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

“We understand why people feel strongly about this. We are proud Canadians, and we understand the frustration and disappointment many Canadians are feeling about the current state of the relationship between Canada and the United States.

In planning this commemoration, the Town followed the appropriate protocol in extending invitations to government and diplomatic representatives. An invitation to attend this event is not an endorsement of any individual, their comments or their political views.

September 11 is bigger than politics, personalities or titles. Gander’s story from September 11 has never been about politics. It has been about people.

Twenty-five years ago, thousands of people arrived here unexpectedly. Where they came from, what they believed or what position they held did not matter. They needed help, and our community helped. That is the spirit in which we are approaching this commemoration.

We are not asking anyone to change how they feel or what they believe. We are asking that, for this occasion, the focus remain on the nearly 3,000 lives lost, the people forever affected by September 11, and the humanity that brought people together here 25 years ago.

There are times when we will disagree. There are also times when we have to recognize that something is bigger than those differences. For Gander, September 11 is one of those times.”