Town of Port Hope Simpson remains under evacuation alert as crews continue to battle nearby wildfire

News September 4th, 2026

Fire crews continued efforts Thursday to contain a wildfire near Port Hope Simpson, with aerial suppression operations helping prevent the fire from spreading.

As of 6:50 p.m. on Thursday the wildfire was estimated to cover approximately seven hectares. Three water bombers and two bucketing helicopters were deployed during the day and officials say they were effective in limiting the fire’s spread.

Ground crews concentrated on protecting nearby structures and installed sprinkler systems in the vicinity of Penny’s Pitstop gas station and Country Road. Officials also thanked the Nunatsiavut Government for providing a structure protection trailer to assist with the response. The trailer, along with an additional 12 Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture firefighters, is expected to be on site Friday.

Aerial suppression efforts involving water bombers and helicopters are scheduled to continue Friday. Ground crews will also work to further contain the wildfire by establishing sprinkler hose lines around the affected area.

Evacuation Alert Remains in Effect

The Town of Port Hope Simpson remains under an evacuation alert, while the Country Road area has been evacuated. Residents are also being urged to take precautions because wildfire smoke may reduce local air quality and affect health.

Authorities thanked the firefighters, emergency responders and other crews working to protect the community.

Residents are encouraged to follow official updates from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Town of Port Hope Simpson for the latest information.