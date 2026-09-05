Back to school safety reminders for Happy Valley-Goose Bay residents

News September 5th, 2026

The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay Municipal Enforcement is reminding residents to exercise extra precautions as the 2026/2027 School year begins. Motorists and Pedestrians should follow the recommended safety precautions. We all have a role to play.

Whenever possible, use backpacks and outerwear with bright and reflective colors and materials.

Parents/Guardians should educate children on the proper use of crosswalks. Use a marked crosswalk whenever possible and wait for traffic to stop completely before crossing the street.

Likewise, motorists are reminded to be vigilant at all marked crosswalks and ensure pedestrians have safely crossed the road before proceeding, and to obey all marked speed zones, in particular, school zones.

It is illegal to pass a school bus that is stopped with its stop sign extended and lights flashing; this includes all lanes in both the same and opposite directions of the roadway.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, fines for illegally passing a school bus range from $500-$1,200. Excessive speeding in a school zone can lead to vehicle impoundment for up to three days and fines from $400-$1,800.

Motorists are further advised that there will be Zero Tolerance if caught illegally passing a STOPPED Bus with its STOP sign extended and lights flashing. The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay Municipal Enforcement, as well as the RCMP, will be monitoring our roadways in the coming days.