RNC charge man with intimate partner violence offences

Justice, News September 4th, 2026

The RNC has charged a man for assaulting a former partner in Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s.

Shortly after midnight on September 3, officers responded to a report of an assault and located a woman inside her home with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation determined that a 35-year-old man followed the woman home and threatened her with a weapon. He then left but returned a short time later where he forced entry and caused damage. The man fled prior to officers’ arrival.

At 12:30 p.m. yesterday, officers located the accused who was arrested. He faces charges of break and enter, assault causing bodily harm, assault, criminal harassment, and violence against an intimate partner. He was held for court.

If you or someone you know is living with intimate partner violence, the RNC would like to remind the public that it has a team of dedicated officers trained to assist and support victims and survivors.

The IPVU can be reached by calling 709-729-8093 or by email at ipv@rnc.gov.nl.ca. In the case of an emergency, call 911.