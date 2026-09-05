Applications open for community addictions prevention and mental health promotion grant program

News September 5th, 2026

Joedy Wall, Minister of Health and Community Services and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, is today announcing a call for applications for the 2026-27 Community Addictions Prevention and Mental Health Promotion Grant Program.

The grant program supports projects by individuals, community groups, and non-profit organizations that focus on prevention of addictions and the promotion of positive mental health.

Grants of up to $10,000 are available through the Community Addictions Prevention and Mental Health Grant Program for projects that align with the following priority areas:

Suicide prevention

Life promotion

Prevention of alcohol and other substance use related harms

Community partnerships to promote positive mental health and resilience

More information on the Community Addictions Prevention and Mental Health Promotion Grant Program and applications can be accessed on the Department of Health and Community Services website.

The deadline for applications is October 24, 2026.

Aligned with the Provincial Alcohol Action Plan and Our Path of Resilience, the program funding is administered by the Provincial Government in partnership with Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services.

Budget 2026 includes an investment of $200,000 for the Community Addictions Prevention and Mental Health Promotion Grant Program, as part of our government’s commitment to help ensure improved mental health and overall well-being for residents throughout the province.