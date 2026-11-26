Justice, News November 26th, 2026

Police in Sheshatshiu are asking for the public’s help locating 13-year-old Micah Michel.

He was last seen at the local youth centre on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a Toronto Blue Jays hat. Police are concerned for his well-being and would like to speak to him as soon as possible.

If you have information about his current location, please contact Sheshatshiu RCMP as soon as possible at 709-495-8700 or call 1-800-709-RCMP (7267).