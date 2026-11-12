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Justice

RNC charges 37-year-old man in connection with two gas station armed robberies

Justice, News

 The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) has charged a man in connection with two armed robberies in St. John’s.

Operational Patrol Services responded to the first at a Kenmount Road gas bar just after 3 a.m. on Friday (Nov. 6). The male suspect armed with a knife fled on a peddle bike with cash and cigarettes. Three days later, on Monday (Nov. 9), the same man as identified through CCTV, wielded a knife, and demanded cash and cigarettes from a gas bar on Portugal Cove Road just before midnight and left on foot. There were no injuries reported in either incident.

The suspect was identified by the General Investigation Unit as 37-year-old Gavin Baker. He was located by patrol officers in the west end of St. John’s yesterday and arrested without incident.

Baker was held to appear in court today on two counts of armed robbery and being unlawfully at large.

The RNC continues to encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it directly to police by calling 709-729-8000. Crimes in progress should be reported by contacting 911.

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