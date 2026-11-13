Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP looking to complete wellness check on two unknown females

Justice, News November 13th, 2026

Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP is looking to speak with two unknown youths spotted walking on the shoulder of the highway during a heavy rain-storm Thursday afternoon. Police are hoping to confirm their identities and well-being as soon as possible.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a report from a concerned citizen who observed two young women who were seen walking along the Trans-Canada Highway approximately 6 kilometers east of Doyles, headed towards South Branch.

Police conducted patrols in the area, were unable to locate the individuals and is looking to identify and speak to these youths to confirm their wellbeing as soon as possible. The girls, who were described as about 14 to 15 years of age, were soaking wet and walking eastbound together along the shoulder of the westbound lane of the roadway.

One of the females was seen wearing a pink jacket and carrying a pink backpack. The second youth was also wearing a jacket and a backpack; however, the colours are unknown.

Anyone having information that could assist in identifying these females, including surveillance or dash cam footage, is asked to contact Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP immediately at 709-695-2149.