RNC arrest youth for assault, robbery in the Town of Paradise

Justice, News November 13th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) has arrested a youth for an assault in the town of Paradise.

Operational Patrol Services responded to a report of a fight involving several young people near a fast-food restaurant on Topsail Road in Paradise around 5 p.m. Friday (Nov. 6). The group had fled the area prior to police arrival.

Later that evening, police responded to a Paradise home where a 10-year-old boy confirmed he had been the victim in the previously reported matter and had received serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect and the victim were not known to one another.

The Major Crime Unit determined that the victim was initially approached inside the restaurant. After leaving with friends, the boy was approached again at a nearby park.

Officers arrested a 13-year-old male at a Mount Pearl home Wednesday night (Nov. 11) on charges of assault causing bodily harm and robbery with violence. He will appear in court at a later date.

Investigators are looking to speak with a female witness who they believe has information to assist the investigation. The RNC continues to encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it directly to police by calling 709-729-8000. Crimes in progress should be reported by contacting 911.