RCMP Federal Policing-Eastern Region provides sentencing update on Project Blowfish

Justice, News November 13th, 2026

RCMP Federal Policing – Eastern Region says it welcomes the conviction and sentencing of Tyler Butler in relation to Project Blowfish, an investigation that resulted in a large seizure of cocaine, illicit cannabis, cash, firearms, body armour and vehicles in May 2019.

In March 2020, charges were announced against Butler, then 25 years old, including ten Controlled Drugs and Substances Act charges, three charges under the Cannabis Control Act and another nine charges under the Criminal Code, including specific charges for proceeds of crime and money laundering offences.

In February 2026, Butler was convicted under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act for possession for the purpose of trafficking in each cocaine, oxycodone and methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDMA), under the Cannabis Control Act of possession for the purpose of selling and under the Criminal Code for careless storage of a firearm, laundering proceeds of crime and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.

On Nov. 6, Butler was sentenced to seven years in custody, and fined $819,250 in lieu of forfeiture for items that could not be seized or recovered by police. In addition, all items seized in Project Blowfish were forfeited, and he was issued a firearm prohibition and a DNA order, which will result in his profile being stored in the National DNA Data Bank.

“Project Blowfish was a clear example of the activities criminal networks engage in to bring illegal and dangerous drugs to our streets and make profit for themselves. So, after years of dedicated effort and investigation, we welcome not only the prison sentence, but also the sizeable fine levied in this case.” said Inspector David Emberley. “Our dedicated investigators will continue to disrupt the work of organized crime networks across Newfoundland and Labrador and beyond, in order to make our communities and our province safer.”

Butler’s co-accused, Hyeyoung Jeon and Manja Chu previously pled guilty to charges in relation to Project Blowfish.