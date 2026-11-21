Justice, News November 21st, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) has charged a man with prohibited driving in St. John’s. While conducting routine patrols around noon today, Operational Patrol Services observed a male, known to police to be prohibited from driving, operating a vehicle on Blackmarsh Road. Officers conducted a traffic safety stop and arrested the 26-year-old driver.

During the arrest, officers observed items in the vehicle believed to be indicative of drug trafficking. The driver and the female passenger were arrested for drug related offences.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the seizure of:

Four cell phones

Prescription pills

Cash

Scales

Knives

And other drug paraphernalia

The female was released with charges pending following the results of drug testing and follow up investigation by the Weapons and Drugs Enforcement Unit. The male has been charged with four counts of prohibited driving and one count of breach of probation. He too has pending drug charges. The vehicle was seized and he was held to appear in court.