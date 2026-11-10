RCMP Traffic Services East seizes vehicle, tickets young driver for stunting in Bay Roberts

Justice, News November 10th, 2026

A Brigus youth had their licence suspended and vehicle seized after police caught them driving dangerously late Sunday evening.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on November 8, an officer with RCMP Traffic Services East observed a vehicle operating dangerously in a parking lot off the Conception Bay Highway (Route 70) in Bay Roberts.

A truck was seen performing stunts, including sharp turns, high speeds and other dangerous maneuvers that could cause the driver to lose control of the vehicle, putting the driver, pedestrians and others at serious risk.

The driver’s vehicle was seized and impounded. Their licence was suspended, and they were ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for operating a vehicle while performing or engaging in a stunt.