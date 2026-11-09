Police make arrest in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove after firearms offence at Memorial University
The RNC arrested and charged a Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove man with a number of firearms offences this weekend.
Officers responded to a report of an assault at Memorial University around 10:45 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 8) after an altercation involving a man brandishing a firearm. The victim sustained minor injuries, and the suspect had left the area in a vehicle. The pair involved were acquaintances.
With the help of Campus Enforcement, officers were quickly able to identify the suspect, and the RNC Tactics and Rescue Unit was engaged to conduct a high-risk arrest. A home was contained in Logy Bay, and the 26-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident around 3 p.m.
A search warrant executed by the Criminal Investigation Division today resulted in the seizure of an imitation firearm.
As a result of the investigation, Ryan Mackenzie has been charged with:
- Pointing a firearm
- Robbery with a firearm
- Using a firearm to commit an indictable offence
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Assault with a weapon
- Uttering threats
The RNC continues to encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it directly to police by calling 709-729-8000. Crimes in progress should be reported by contacting 911.