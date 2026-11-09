Police make arrest in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove after firearms offence at Memorial University

Justice, News November 9th, 2026

The RNC arrested and charged a Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove man with a number of firearms offences this weekend.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at Memorial University around 10:45 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 8) after an altercation involving a man brandishing a firearm. The victim sustained minor injuries, and the suspect had left the area in a vehicle. The pair involved were acquaintances.

With the help of Campus Enforcement, officers were quickly able to identify the suspect, and the RNC Tactics and Rescue Unit was engaged to conduct a high-risk arrest. A home was contained in Logy Bay, and the 26-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident around 3 p.m.

A search warrant executed by the Criminal Investigation Division today resulted in the seizure of an imitation firearm.

As a result of the investigation, Ryan Mackenzie has been charged with:

Pointing a firearm

Robbery with a firearm

Using a firearm to commit an indictable offence

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

Assault with a weapon

Uttering threats

The RNC continues to encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it directly to police by calling 709-729-8000. Crimes in progress should be reported by contacting 911.