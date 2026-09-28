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RNC searching for break-and-enter suspect who stole a firearm

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The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is requesting information from the public after a firearm was stolen from a residence over the weekend.

Sometime between Friday (September 25) and Sunday (September 27) night, someone gained access to a home in the Paradise Road area and left with an antique firearm and an unknown amount of ammunition for a rifle. It’s believed the shotgun is inoperable.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking to identify and speak with the driver of a Red Hyundai Accent that was observed in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC.

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