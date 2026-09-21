RNC make arrest for firearms offences

Justice, News September 21st, 2026

The RNC arrested a man in St. John’s on a number of firearms offences.

Police responded to a report of a weapons offence in the New Cove Road area Saturday (Sept. 19) shortly before 3:30 a.m. where a man reported being threatened by another man with a firearm following a brief interaction.

The multi-unit home was contained, and the RNC Tactics and Rescue Unit was called to assist. The 54-year-old male exited the property at the direction of officers without incident and was taken into custody.

During a search of the home, the Criminal Investigation Division seized a BB gun that resembled a handgun, in addition to pellets and Co2 cartridges.

As a result of the investigation, Robert Spurrell has been charged with:

Careless use of a firearm

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Uttering threats

Assault with a weapon

Breach of a firearms prohibition order

Two breaches of a release order