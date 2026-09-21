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RNC make arrest for firearms offences

Justice, News

The RNC arrested a man in St. John’s on a number of firearms offences.

Police responded to a report of a weapons offence in the New Cove Road area Saturday (Sept. 19) shortly before 3:30 a.m. where a man reported being threatened by another man with a firearm following a brief interaction.

The multi-unit home was contained, and the RNC Tactics and Rescue Unit was called to assist. The 54-year-old male exited the property at the direction of officers without incident and was taken into custody.

During a search of the home, the Criminal Investigation Division seized a BB gun that resembled a handgun, in addition to pellets and Co2 cartridges.

As a result of the investigation, Robert Spurrell has been charged with:

  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Uttering threats
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Breach of a firearms prohibition order
  • Two breaches of a release order

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