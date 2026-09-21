RNC make arrest at St. John’s park

Justice, News September 21st, 2026

The RNC has arrested a man for possession of drugs at a memorial site on Queen’s Road.

On Friday, Sept. 18, around 4:45 p.m., police responded to a report of open drug use at the small green space at Rawlins Cross at the former site of the Flavin’s Lane Electric Plant. A 48-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and released to appear in court at a later date.

The RNC encourages anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it directly to police by calling 709-729-8000. Crimes in progress should be reported by contacting 911.