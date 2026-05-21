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RNC lay trafficking charges

Justice, News

The RNC has charged a St. John’s man with drug trafficking. On Feb. 27, while on routine patrol in the area of Prince of Wales Street in St. John’s, police located a vehicle that had been reported stolen the day prior and conducted a traffic stop. Following a search of the vehicle and the persons inside, a number of items were seized including:

  • Approximately 1,125 grams of cocaine
  • Approximately 73 grams of crack cocaine
  • Methylphenidate (Ritalin) pills
  • Digital Scales
  • Canadian Currency
  • Knife

As a result of further investigation by the Weapons and Drug Enforcement Unit, Kameron Harris, 18, has been additionally charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was released to appear in court at a later date.

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