Justice, News November 26th, 2026

The RNC has charged two people who were wanted following a string of recent thefts on the Northeast Avalon.

Responding to a tip from the public, wanted persons Taylor Seigmiller, 28, and James Peach, 30, were located at a residence in Conception Bay South yesterday (Nov. 25) around 4 p.m. They were both arrested on outstanding warrants for failing to comply with an appearance notice for theft charges.

Additionally, Seigmiller had been identified as the person responsible for a theft on Sept. 10 and a $13,000 theft from a St. John’s jewelry store on Oct. 1. Previous attempts to locate her were unsuccessful. As a result, Seigmiller was charged with theft over $5,000 and theft under $5,000, and they were both held to appear in court.