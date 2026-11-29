Justice, News November 29th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) seized suspected illicit drugs and cash from a residence in St. John’s. As part of a drug trafficking investigation by the Weapons and Drug Enforcement Unit (WDEU), a search warrant was executed at a west end property yesterday (Nov. 24). Officers located and seized:

Over 0.5 kg of cocaine

Prescription pills

Cash

And drug paraphernalia

James Kelloway, 59, was arrested on four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and was held for court.

A second male was arrested and released with additional drug related charges expected for both men, pending the results of drug testing. The investigation is ongoing.