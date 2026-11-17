Justice, Local News, News November 17th, 2026

The RCMP says residents in the Bennett Drive area of Gander will see an increased police presence due to an ongoing police operation.

There is no immediate threat to public safety. Residents living in this area are asked to co-operate with all instructions from police. All others should avoid this area until further notice to allow officers to conduct their work.

In the interest of police safety, the RCMP ask that the public refrain from posting images, video and information about police activities.