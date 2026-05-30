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RNC arrest impaired driver following CBS crash

News

The RNC arrested an impaired driver who crashed her vehicle in Conception Bay South.

Police responded to the area of Topsail Road and Neils Line around 12:15 p.m. on May 26 after a vehicle had left the roadway. There were no injuries.

The 52-year-old female driver failed a roadside screening test and following further investigation was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and refusing to provide a breath sample.

Her vehicle was seized from the scene and her license was suspended. The accused was released from custody to appear in Provincial Court on a later date.

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