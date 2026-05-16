Fuel prices see minor drop overnight

Business, News May 16th, 2026

Gasoline and diesel saw minor drops in prices after the PUB made its latest adjustment overnight.

These changes are based on the most recently available market data as of the close of business

on May 14, 2026, and as a result do not reflect more recent market activity.

The Board’s next price adjustment is on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

The changes to maximum fuel prices are as follows:

all types of gasoline motor fuel will decrease by up to 0.8 cents per litre (“cpl”);

diesel motor fuel on the Island will decrease by up to 3.0 cpl;

diesel motor fuel in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador will decrease by 2.5 cpl;

furnace oil heating fuel on the Island will decrease by 2.57 cpl; and,

stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador will decrease by 2.13 cpl.