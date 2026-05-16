John Hutton, remembered as N.L. ‘rock and roll royalty’, passes away

Arts & Entertainment, News May 16th, 2026

A longtime advocate for the music industry in Newfoundland and Labrador has passed away.

John Hutton was a founding member of the Music Industry Association of Newfoundland and Labrador, owner of Hutton’s Music, and performer with Billy and the Bruisers.

“We are devastated to share that our Bruiser brother, John Hutton, has passed away,” the band posted on Facebook Saturday morning. “It would be impossible to overstate his influence and involvement in music in Newfoundland. Simply put, he is rock ‘n’ roll royalty. We will miss his immense talent, his outrageous sense of humour, his powerful stage presence, but most of all, his friendship. Throughout our 35 years together, we have become more than just a band, we’re brothers. We will miss him dearly.

“We send our deepest condolences to John’s beloved wife Caron and to all of his family and friends.”