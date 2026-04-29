Justice

Justice

RCMP seeking public’s assistance locating Adam Waterman

Justice, News

RCMP West District General Investigation Section (GIS) is seeking to execute an arrest warrant on 40-year-old Adam Angus Waterman. Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact police.

Waterman has failed to comply with his release order and is actively avoiding police. His last known location was in the Botwood area.

Police are asking anyone with information about his current location to contact the Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP detachment at 709-489-2121.

Related Articles

Bay St. George RCMP investigating suspicious occurrence, seeking public assistance
Read more
Undercover officer cross-examined on friendship with Dean Penney at murder trial
Read more
school-bus-e1718212932740-1280x582
Forteau RCMP tickets driver who failed to stop for school bus
Read more
Sheshatshiu RCMP responds to disturbance, officers assaulted
Read more
Back to top