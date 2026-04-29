RCMP seeking public’s assistance locating Adam Waterman

Justice, News April 29th, 2026

RCMP West District General Investigation Section (GIS) is seeking to execute an arrest warrant on 40-year-old Adam Angus Waterman. Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact police.

Waterman has failed to comply with his release order and is actively avoiding police. His last known location was in the Botwood area.

Police are asking anyone with information about his current location to contact the Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP detachment at 709-489-2121.