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Natuashish RCMP arrests three people following aggravated assault

Justice, News

Three people will appear in court today after Natuashish RCMP responded to a report of a serious assault at a residence early Saturday morning. The victim was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening in nature.

Shortly after midnight on April 25, police in Natuashish received the report and attended the scene. The victim sustained injuries resulting from blunt force trauma and was transported to the clinic by medical staff for assessment and treatment.

The investigation determined that the victim was attacked by three known individuals and that a weapon was used. As a result of this investigation, the three individuals were arrested and charged.

Shaquille Jack, age 26, is charged with:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Assault with a weapon or imitation.
  • Failure to comply with a release order – two counts

Twenty-seven-year-old Lucy Gregoire is charged with:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Assault with a weapon or imitation.
  • Failure to comply with a release order – three counts

Natasha Mistenapeo, age 28, faces charges of:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Assault with a weapon or imitation.
  • Failure to comply with an undertaking

All three were held in custody, and will make their next appearances in Provincial Court today.

The investigation is ongoing. 

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