Making Summer camp more inclusive: grant applications now open

Justice, News May 2nd, 2026

The province is inviting applications for the 2026 Summer Camp Inclusion Grant, which helps children with disabilities participate in summer camps across Newfoundland and Labrador.

For the 2026-27 fiscal year, the province is expanding the program by investing $150,000 to support more children across Newfoundland and Labrador to participate in summer camps.

The grant helps cover the cost of hiring a support person so children with disabilities can attend and fully participate in summer camp programs. A support person may include an inclusion worker, caregiver, attendant, American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter, a designated camp staff member or another individual identified by the family to support the child’s needs and participation.

Funding available through the Summer Camp Inclusion Grant includes:



Up to $1,000 for families of children with disabilities who require a support or inclusion worker to attend summer camp.



Up to $5,000 for organizations that operate summer camps and wish to hire support or inclusion workers to accommodate children with disabilities.

Grant guidelines and application form are available here. Individuals can also call toll-free 1-888-729-6279, text 709-725-4463, or email SSWBGrantPrograms@gov.nl.ca. Video Relay Service calls are welcome and applications are available in alternate formats.

The deadline to apply is May 22, 2026.