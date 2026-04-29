RCMP lays charges against second suspect in Western Bay break and enters; Justin Murphy is in custody; Sarah Mitchell also arrested

Justice, News April 29th, 2026

Police have laid charges against a second person as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of break and enters in the Western Bay area. Sarah Mitchell faces 26 Criminal Code charges including break and enter, mischief and firearms-related offences.

On April 19, shortly after 12:00 p.m., officers responded to a call from a concerned citizen who reported two suspicious persons walking Western Bay Line. To date, East District GIS has connected nine break and enters in the area around this time to these suspects.

Last week, Justin Maxwell Murphy, 39, was charged with 27 Criminal Code offences, and remains in custody at this time.

On Tuesday, April 28, police arrested and charged 30-year-old Sarah Mitchell of St. John’s for her alleged involvement in the break and enters. She was taken into custody, and will appear in Harbour Grace provincial court today (Wednesday) on Criminal Code charges of:

Break and enter – nine counts,

Mischief under $5,000 – six counts,

Possession of property obtained by crime – two counts,

Possession of a firearm while unauthorized – two counts,

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized – two counts,

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime – two counts,

Breaking and entering to steal firearm – two counts,

Use of a firearm in the commission of an offence

The investigation remains ongoing in consultation with the RNC and further charges are anticipated.