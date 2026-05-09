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Alex Newhook’s two-goal performance leads Canadiens past Sabres in Game 2

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Alex Newhook added to his Stanley Cup playoff heroics with a two-goal performance Friday night.

The two goals from the St. John’s native helped lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 5-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. It was an important win, earning the Canadiens a split of the first two games on the road in their second-round playoff series. That was after Montreal lost 4-2 in Game 1.

Newhook now has three goals in the playoffs after his Game 7 winner against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round.

The series, now tied 1-1, shifts back to Montreal for Game 3 on Sunday night.

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