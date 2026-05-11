Alex Newhook nets two more goals on Mother’s Day goals as Habs take series lead over Sabres

News, Sports May 10th, 2026

St. John’s native Alex Newhook added two more goals to his playoff stats as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-2 in Game 3 Sunday night.

The victory gives the Habs a 2-1 lead in their second round Stanley Cup playoff series. It was the second game in a row that Newhook had a two-goal night and he now has a total of five goals in the playoffs.

Making the moment extra special, Newhook scored with his parents Paula and Shawn Newhook watching in the stands. Alex’s mom Paula was interviewed live on Sportsnet ahead of the game in recognition of Mother’s Day.