Local News, News November 19th, 2026

Premier Tony Wakeham announced the province’s newest affordability measure – a one-time contribution of $1.25 million for the Community Food Sharing Association to assist residents who are dealing with food insecurity in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Premier also announced an additional $50,000 grant to support the association’s operations.

Today’s announcement also included the fulfillment of the Provincial Government and the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation’s commitment of $1 million to the Community Food Sharing Association with a final contribution of $250,000.

Premier Wakeham was joined by the Honourable Craig Pardy, Minister of Finance and the Honourable Joedy Wall, Minister of Health and Community Services. Bruce Keating, President and CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, and Tina Bishop, General Manager of the Community Food Sharing Association, were also in attendance and spoke to the positive news.

The Community Food Sharing Association supports a province-wide network of food banks and helps ensure donated food reaches individuals and families throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. The association distributes food through 60 food banks province-wide, serving more than 15,400 people, including 4,700 children under the age of 18 and 1,300 seniors, each month. This represents an increase of more than 40 per cent since 2019.

The association will use $1.25 million of the new funding to purchase food for distribution to food banks throughout the province based on need, and a $50,000 operating grant to support the association’s operations. For every $10 provided to the association, it can purchase approximately $205 worth of food through its purchasing partnerships. The $1.25 million in new funding, in addition to the final contribution of $250,000 from American liquor sales, represents the equivalent of more than $30 million in food purchasing power.

Through this initiative, the proceeds from the sale of the NLC’s remaining American liquor inventory have been directed toward addressing food insecurity and supporting people throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. The additional $1.25 million contribution from the Provincial Government and $50,000 operating grant will help the association provide and distribute food to communities where the need is greatest.