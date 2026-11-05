The Haunting of Power’s Pond raises nearly $20,000 for local food banks

Local News, News November 5th, 2026

The City of Mount Pearl is proud to announce that the Haunting of Power’s Pond raised a record-breaking $19,960.50 for local food banks this year, nearly double the amount raised in 2025.

Now in its fourth year, the Haunting of Power’s Pond has grown into one of Mount Pearl’s most anticipated seasonal events, welcoming more than 8,400 residents and visitors this year while combining family-friendly Halloween fun with community giving.

The funds raised will be donated to three local organizations:

Society of St. Vincent de Paul (St. Peter’s Conference)

Society of St. Vincent de Paul (Mary Queen of the World Conference)

The Salvation Army, Newfoundland and Labrador, Atlantic Division