Rush-hour traffic snarled following multi-vehicle collision

Local News, News November 5th, 2026

A collision involving four vehicles backlogged traffic on a busy metro highway during Thursday evening’s rush hour.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m. emergency crews were called to the Team Gushue Highway. A four-vehicle collision had taken place in the southbound lanes between Brier Avenue and the Blackmarsh Road interchange. The collision caused considerable damage to three of the four vehicles. At least three people were taken to hospital following the crash, their injuries not believed at the time to be serious.

Southbound traffic on the highway was stopped for about an hour, which caused significant delays for motorists on the evening commute.

Video from the scene of a four-vehicle collision on the Team Gushue Highway during Thursday evening’s rush hour. (Earl Noble / NTV News)