Prohibited Weapon Observed During Mount Pearl Traffic Stop

News June 1st, 2026

An erratic driver was arrested after a prohibited weapon was seen in his car. Yesterday afternoon, RNC in Mount Pearl observed a man driving erratically, and during a traffic stop, observed a set of brass knuckles in the vehicle. The 51-year old was charged with Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Breach of a Firearm Prohibition Order. He was also issued tickets for driving with an expired license and registration, and had his vehicle impounded.