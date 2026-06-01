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Prohibited Weapon Observed During Mount Pearl Traffic Stop

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An erratic driver was arrested after a prohibited weapon was seen in his car. Yesterday afternoon, RNC in Mount Pearl observed a man driving erratically, and during a traffic stop, observed a set of brass knuckles in the vehicle. The 51-year old was charged with Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Breach of a Firearm Prohibition Order. He was also issued tickets for driving with an expired license and registration, and had his vehicle impounded.

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