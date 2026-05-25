Police warning people not to get too close to icebergs

News May 25th, 2026

While it’s a great time of year to get out to view icebergs rolling in, the RCMP is warning residents of the dangers that can happen by getting too close. As icebergs can be unstable and unpredictable, police warn that they can sometimes break apart without warning, causing a dangerous situation for anyone in the water nearby.

If you’re viewing icebergs from a vessel on the water, it’s important to keep a safe distance and choose a reputable operator who knows the area well. If you prefer to spot icebergs from shore, police say to stay at least 100 metres back and obey all signage, as shorelines and rocks can be slippery. It’s also important to wear proper footwear and clothing and be aware of your surroundings to ensure a safe visit.