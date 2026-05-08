Polar bears still active in some areas of province 

News May 8th, 2026

Due to remaining snow and ice conditions along the southern coast of Labrador and the Northern Peninsula of the island, the Department of Forestry, Agriculture and Lands is advising residents that polar bears are still active in some areas. Polar bear sightings have been reported in various areas this spring, including the Northern Peninsula and northeast coast of the island, and southern regions of Labrador.

Sightings are not uncommon for this time of year as bears make their way back north.

Residents are advised to be mindful of food sources that may attract polar bears. To help prevent bears from entering communities, it is important to properly store and dispose of garbage and any potential food sources for these animals.

Pets should be kept inside or under close supervision, travel in groups when outdoors if possible, and never approach a fresh kill or carcass.

Under no circumstances should residents approach a polar bear. While every situation is different, when encountering a polar bear take note of the bear’s behavior.

If the bear does not see you:

Quietly back away and leave the area.

Try to stay downwind of the animal.

Keep an eye on the bear.

Never get between a bear and her cubs.

If the bear has seen or smelled you:

Remain calm.

Give the bear space and a route to get away.

Back away but do not run.

If you must speak, do so calmly and firmly.

Avoid direct eye contact with the bear.

Polar bear sightings on the Northern Peninsula should be reported to the Roddickton Forestry Management District Office at 709-457-2300, or the after-hours emergency line at 709-457-7243.

Polar bear sightings in southern Labrador should be reported to the Port Hope Simpson Forest Management Office at 709-960-0400, or the after-hours emergency line at 709-897-7116.