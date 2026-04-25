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Canada’s inflation rate rises to 2.4 per cent

Business, News

Canada’s inflation rate jumped in March due to a record surge in fuel costs. The war in Iran sent gas prices soaring last month, and the country’s annual inflation rate tose to 2.4 per cent from 1.8 per cent in February, according to Statistics Canada.

According to CTV News, the agency said March saw the highest monthly jump in gasoline prices on record, and without it, inflation would have been 2.2 per cent.

Gas prices are likely only going to go up higher.

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