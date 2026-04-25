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Ottawa to issue grocery benefit on June 5

Business, News, Politics

A new one-time grocery benefit payment from the federal government is coming June 5. It’s part of Ottawa’s new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit which will replace the existing GST/HST credit. The amounts range from $267 dollars for a single Canadian with no children to $717 for those with four or more children. The benefit will be indexed to inflation, meaning the amount paid each year will increase and be adjusted with the cost of living. Residents must file their tax return in order to be eligible for the refund.

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