Province says partnership with Hope Air strengthens medical travel assistance

Health, News April 25th, 2026

The province was joined by Hope Air CEO Mark Rubinstein to announce a continuing pilot partnership with the national charity.

Hope Air provides non-emergency medical travel support to patients in financial need who must leave their communities to access specialized insured medical care. A continuation of the pilot partnership ensures residents facing financial and geographical barriers have ongoing access to travel support.

The partnership offers advance financial support to patients from low- to moderate-income families, earning $70,000 or less annually. Eligible residents can have up to 100 per cent of their travel expenses covered, ensuring they can access necessary treatment. Flights and up to five nights of hotel accommodations are booked and coordinated by Hope Air with no out-of-pocket expense to patients.

By continuing this pilot partnership until March 31, 2027, the province is delivering on its commitment to improve access to specialized insured medical care and cost-related barriers to medical travel.

Celebrating its 40th year of service in Newfoundland and Labrador, Hope Air provides airline, hotel, meals and arrival airport ground transportation for both patients and their caregivers. In 2025, Hope Air supported over 3,400 medical travel arrangements including 1,472 airline flights and 1,142 nights of accommodation.

“Our government recognizes the significant financial and emotional strain individuals and families face when traveling for medical care. Timely access to care should never depend on a person’s ability to travel, especially for those in rural areas,” says Lela Evans, Minister of Labrador Affairs. “Continuing the Hope Air pilot partnership ensures that those unable to pay up front have a real option. Through this collaboration, residents can receive timely, adequate medical transportation and focus on what matters most – their care and recovery.”