Provincial budget to be delivered April 29; NTV News to bring one-hour live show from 2-3 p.m.

Business, News, Politics April 25th, 2026

The province will deliver the first budget of the new government on Wednesday, April 29. Budget 2026, according to Premier Tony Wakeham, will focus on improving life for the residents of Newfoundland and Labrador and identifying opportunities for the province’s future.

Finance minister Craig Pardy will deliver the Budget 2026 speech at 2:00 p.m. (1:30 p.m. in most of Labrador).

NTV’s legislative reporter Ben Cleary will have more at 5:30 and 6.