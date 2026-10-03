Placentia-Whitbourne RCMP seeking public’s assistance identifying suspect in Argentia thefts

Justice, News October 3rd, 2026

Placentia-Whitbourne RCMP is investigating a pair of break-ins and thefts, and asking for the public’s assistance for any information about the incidents or the person responsible. On July 10, shortly before 12:15 a.m., a suspect was captured on surveillance cameras accessing a commercial property near the Port of Argentia, and stealing a piece of construction equipment (a loader). The doors and windows of the business were also damaged.

The loader was used to cause extensive damage to gates at the Port of Argentia and was later recovered by police in Jerseyside.

Around 11:00 p.m. on August 6, police were contacted after a suspect attempted to gain entry into multiple businesses and vehicles in the Argentia area, before stealing a mini-bus. The bus was later located near Freshwater, and sustained extensive damages after the theft.

Police believe that the same suspect is connected to both crimes. The individual captured on surveillance cameras at both scenes appears to be a white male.

Anyone with information about these two incidents, including the identity of this man, is asked to contact Placentia-Whitbourne RCMP at (709) 227-2000

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)